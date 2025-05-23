Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 2.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.14% to Rs 844.64 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries rose 2.32% to Rs 90.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.14% to Rs 844.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 890.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.09% to Rs 355.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 348.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 4014.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3677.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

844.64890.444014.353677.7715.5813.8112.9413.40127.47123.99498.65498.9791.2986.77355.95346.1790.8388.77355.45348.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News