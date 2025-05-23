Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 2.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 2.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales decline 5.14% to Rs 844.64 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries rose 2.32% to Rs 90.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.14% to Rs 844.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 890.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.09% to Rs 355.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 348.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 4014.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3677.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales844.64890.44 -5 4014.353677.77 9 OPM %15.5813.81 -12.9413.40 - PBDT127.47123.99 3 498.65498.97 0 PBT91.2986.77 5 355.95346.17 3 NP90.8388.77 2 355.45348.17 2

