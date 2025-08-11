Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit declines 21.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 5.46 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation declined 21.59% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.466.7692.6793.205.056.305.006.253.744.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News