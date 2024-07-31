Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites consolidated net profit declines 26.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Rites consolidated net profit declines 26.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 485.76 crore

Net profit of Rites declined 26.84% to Rs 79.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 108.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 485.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 544.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales485.76544.35 -11 OPM %21.7829.62 -PBDT129.39178.62 -28 PBT114.98162.55 -29 NP79.02108.01 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Byju's vs BCCI row: Edtech platform, cricket board reach settlement

Budget With BS LIVE: Join the discussion on decoding the Budget 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Sindhu, Lakshya into knockouts; Lovlina in action soon

BHEL Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 211.4 crore on higher expenses

India committed to becoming free of TB by 2025, working on mission mode

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story