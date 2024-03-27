Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Current account deficit moderates to 1.2% of GDP in Q3FY2024 from 2.6% of GDP in Q3FY23

Current account deficit moderates to 1.2% of GDP in Q3FY2024 from 2.6% of GDP in Q3FY23

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indias current account deficit moderated to 1.2 per cent of GDP during April-December 2023 from 2.6 per cent of GDP in the corresponding period a year ago on the back of a lower merchandise trade deficit. Net invisibles receipts were higher during April-December 2023 than a year ago, primarily on account of services and transfers.Net FDI inflow at US$ 8.5 billion during April-December 2023 was lower than US$ 21.6 billion during April-December 2022. During April-December 2023, portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of US$ 32.7 billion as against an outflow of US$ 3.5 billion during the corresponding period a year ago. In April-December 2023, there was an accretion of US$ 32.9 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis that excludes valuation effects).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

India's current account balance records deficit of US$ 10.5 billion in Q3:2023-24

Paytm hits the floor after RBI places restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank

Around 90-fold increase in Retail digital payments in India over 12 years, Says RBI Governor

EURUSD At One-Week High; Eurozone Dec Current Account Surplus Rises To 6-Month High

Paytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank; soundbox, card machines to work beyond Mar 15

BSE SME Chatha Foods spurts on listing

Adani Green Energy commissions 180 MW solar power project at Jaisalmer

Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Nifty climbs above 22,100; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 5th day

Apollo Pipes edges higher after acquiring majority controlling stake in Kisan Mouldings

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story