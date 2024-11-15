Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 412.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.02% to Rs 60.92 crore

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 412.90% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.02% to Rs 60.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.60.9251.6212.879.576.605.243.942.593.180.62

