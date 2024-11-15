Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 412.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.02% to Rs 60.92 croreNet profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 412.90% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.02% to Rs 60.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales60.9251.62 18 OPM %12.879.57 -PBDT6.605.24 26 PBT3.942.59 52 NP3.180.62 413
