Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit declines 87.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 35.66 crore

Net profit of Baroda Extrusion declined 87.18% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 35.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.6632.18 11 OPM %-0.111.03 -PBDT0.080.42 -81 PBT0.050.39 -87 NP0.050.39 -87

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

