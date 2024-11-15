Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit declines 87.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 35.66 crore

Net profit of Baroda Extrusion declined 87.18% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 35.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.35.6632.18-0.111.030.080.420.050.390.050.39

