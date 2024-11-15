Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 90.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 35.49% to Rs 12.37 crore

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 90.82% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.49% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.379.13 35 OPM %8.0027.60 -PBDT0.962.49 -61 PBT0.121.26 -90 NP0.090.98 -91

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

