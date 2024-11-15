Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 90.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.49% to Rs 12.37 crore

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 90.82% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.49% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.379.138.0027.600.962.490.121.260.090.98

