Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit declines 95.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.52% to Rs 41.19 crore

Net profit of Lancor Holdings declined 95.86% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 41.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.41.1935.3515.5425.881.065.040.124.440.122.90

