Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 32.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) declined 32.76% to Rs 115.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 60.29% to Rs 72.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 182.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

