Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 55.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.87% to Rs 31.47 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) declined 55.04% to Rs 23.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 53.87% to Rs 31.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

