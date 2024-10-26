Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit rises 101.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.81% to Rs 57.41 crore

Net profit of Lancor Holdings rose 101.59% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.81% to Rs 57.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.57.4135.4820.8516.157.103.106.372.573.811.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News