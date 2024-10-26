Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 11.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 648.88 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 11.01% to Rs 125.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 141.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 648.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 638.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.648.88638.0972.1071.37340.64342.58242.29245.07125.63141.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News