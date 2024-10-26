Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 11.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 648.88 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 11.01% to Rs 125.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 141.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 648.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 638.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales648.88638.09 2 OPM %72.1071.37 -PBDT340.64342.58 -1 PBT242.29245.07 -1 NP125.63141.17 -11

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

