Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.71% to Rs 250.08 crore

Net profit of Nazara Technologies rose 16.05% to Rs 22.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 250.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 254.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.250.08254.439.6912.9849.2343.4834.0328.2722.6319.50

