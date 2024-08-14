Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Sales decline 1.71% to Rs 250.08 crore

Net profit of Nazara Technologies rose 16.05% to Rs 22.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 250.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 254.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales250.08254.43 -2 OPM %9.6912.98 -PBDT49.2343.48 13 PBT34.0328.27 20 NP22.6319.50 16

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

