Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.71% to Rs 250.08 croreNet profit of Nazara Technologies rose 16.05% to Rs 22.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 250.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 254.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales250.08254.43 -2 OPM %9.6912.98 -PBDT49.2343.48 13 PBT34.0328.27 20 NP22.6319.50 16
