Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 68.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Sales decline 15.69% to Rs 21.44 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories rose 68.32% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.69% to Rs 21.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.4425.43 -16 OPM %2.47-4.48 -PBDT5.643.28 72 PBT5.103.00 70 NP5.103.03 68

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

