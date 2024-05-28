Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Property Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Landmark Property Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
Sales decline 12.20% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net Loss of Landmark Property Development Company reported to Rs 12.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.20% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 224.39% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.360.41 -12 1.330.41 224 OPM %-3344.44-1612.20 --901.50-1865.85 - PBDT-11.96-7.02 -70 -11.59-7.39 -57 PBT-11.96-7.02 -70 -11.59-7.39 -57 NP-12.01-6.26 -92 -11.72-6.54 -79

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

