Premier Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Sales decline 34.33% to Rs 8.59 crore

Net loss of Premier Synthetics reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.33% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.11% to Rs 52.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.5913.08 -34 52.7452.68 0 OPM %-2.447.87 --3.491.35 - PBDT0.840.94 -11 -0.890.47 PL PBT0.770.75 3 -1.39-0.30 -363 NP-0.621.07 PL -2.210.02 PL

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

