United Credit standalone net profit rises 147.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.00% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of United Credit rose 147.06% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 127.78% to Rs 1.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.960.753.402.9052.0834.6742.6531.380.530.262.150.930.510.242.080.870.420.171.640.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News