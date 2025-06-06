Azad Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd and Zen Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 June 2025.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd and Zen Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 June 2025.

Azad Engineering Ltd lost 6.34% to Rs 1641.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29749 shares in the past one month.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd tumbled 5.63% to Rs 18412.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6641 shares in the past one month. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd crashed 5.57% to Rs 3217. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.78 lakh shares in the past one month. Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd corrected 5.42% to Rs 1217.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17852 shares in the past one month.