Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 5.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.64% to Rs 61554.58 croreNet profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 5.36% to Rs 3395.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3222.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.64% to Rs 61554.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51024.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales61554.5851024.04 21 OPM %12.8613.80 -PBDT6578.935900.96 11 PBT5555.094991.07 11 NP3395.293222.63 5
