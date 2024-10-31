ONGC Petro Additions reports standalone net loss of Rs 636.73 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.37% to Rs 3664.48 croreNet Loss of ONGC Petro Additions reported to Rs 636.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 693.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 3664.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2899.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3664.482899.89 26 OPM %0.69-0.67 -PBDT-528.58-617.01 14 PBT-913.70-991.51 8 NP-636.73-693.70 8
