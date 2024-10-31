North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 149.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 81.94 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 149.57% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 81.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.81.9473.847.996.494.702.874.022.092.871.15

