North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 149.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 81.94 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 149.57% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 81.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales81.9473.84 11 OPM %7.996.49 -PBDT4.702.87 64 PBT4.022.09 92 NP2.871.15 150

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

