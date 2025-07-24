Larsen & Toubro receives orders under its buildings & factories segment

The Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has secured large orders in India and abroad. According to the company's project classification, the orders are 'Large' ranging in value between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.
The business has secured the following orders from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority that are to be executed in Amaravati:
Construction of Integrated Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat & HoD Offices (Towers 3 & 4) on design and construction basis. The project scope involves construction of two towers on basement + ground + 39 floors configuration including an amenities-building.
Construction of 21 residential towers, with the scope encompassing construction of RCC shell and core, architectural finishes, electrical, plumbing and sanitary fixtures, firefighting provisions, lifts, DG sets, HVAC systems, building security systems, internal roads, hardscaping and landscaping.
The business has also secured an order from a reputed developer to construct residential towers in Mumbai, Maharashtra. This project comprises construction of RCC shell and core structures for two luxury towers in 1B+1G+5P+59floors configuration, reaching up to 200 metres height.
Then, the B&F division of L&T Oman has secured a repeat order from a prestigious client for the construction of a premium office space in Muscat. The project encompasses the construction of three identical towers of G+8 floors, to be built above a shared two-level basement, along with a central landscaped plaza. The scope includes civil, architectural, MEP, internal finishes for common areas, hardscaping and landscaping.
