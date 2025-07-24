Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro receives orders under its buildings & factories segment

Larsen & Toubro receives orders under its buildings & factories segment

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has secured large orders in India and abroad. According to the company's project classification, the orders are 'Large' ranging in value between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The business has secured the following orders from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority that are to be executed in Amaravati:

Construction of Integrated Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat & HoD Offices (Towers 3 & 4) on design and construction basis. The project scope involves construction of two towers on basement + ground + 39 floors configuration including an amenities-building.

Construction of 21 residential towers, with the scope encompassing construction of RCC shell and core, architectural finishes, electrical, plumbing and sanitary fixtures, firefighting provisions, lifts, DG sets, HVAC systems, building security systems, internal roads, hardscaping and landscaping.

The business has also secured an order from a reputed developer to construct residential towers in Mumbai, Maharashtra. This project comprises construction of RCC shell and core structures for two luxury towers in 1B+1G+5P+59floors configuration, reaching up to 200 metres height.

Then, the B&F division of L&T Oman has secured a repeat order from a prestigious client for the construction of a premium office space in Muscat. The project encompasses the construction of three identical towers of G+8 floors, to be built above a shared two-level basement, along with a central landscaped plaza. The scope includes civil, architectural, MEP, internal finishes for common areas, hardscaping and landscaping.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag bags 300 MLD desalination project in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Dr Reddys Lab gains after Q1 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 1,418 cr

Thyrocare Tech spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 61% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Force Motors Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story