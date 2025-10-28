Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 33.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 33.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Sales decline 12.64% to Rs 432.27 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 33.85% to Rs 34.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.64% to Rs 432.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 494.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales432.27494.82 -13 OPM %10.477.91 -PBDT54.5843.08 27 PBT46.5034.68 34 NP34.5625.82 34

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

