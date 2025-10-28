Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 33.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.64% to Rs 432.27 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 33.85% to Rs 34.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.64% to Rs 432.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 494.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.432.27494.8210.477.9154.5843.0846.5034.6834.5625.82

