Williamson Magor & Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Nila Spaces Ltd, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, DCX Systems Ltd and Nelcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2025.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd crashed 6.46% to Rs 30.99 at 14:10 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6212 shares in the past one month.

Nila Spaces Ltd tumbled 6.29% to Rs 17.28. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd lost 6.13% to Rs 27.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1475 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14870 shares in the past one month.

DCX Systems Ltd shed 6.03% to Rs 241.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53145 shares in the past one month.

Nelcast Ltd dropped 5.61% to Rs 130.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8422 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

