Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with Holtec International's Asia arm

To offer and build solutions for nuclear and thermal power plants worldwide

The Heavy Engineering business vertical of L&T today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US-based nuclear energy solutions provider Holtec International's Asia arm, to offer design & build solutions for Heat Transfer Equipment.

L&T is already into a partnership with Holtec for global deployment of SMR-300 (Small Modular Reactor) designed by Holtec. This is supported by the prestigious 810 Authorisation granted to L&T by the US's Department of Energy. The latest MoU builds upon this partnership.

The strategic collaboration will combine L&T's world-class nuclear manufacturing capabilities and Holtec's pioneering design expertise, to deliver cutting-edge solutions for nuclear and thermal power plants worldwide, especially Heat Transfer Solutions for conventional power plant island and balance of plant.