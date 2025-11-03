Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with Holtec International's Asia arm

To offer and build solutions for nuclear and thermal power plants worldwide
The Heavy Engineering business vertical of L&T today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US-based nuclear energy solutions provider Holtec International's Asia arm, to offer design & build solutions for Heat Transfer Equipment.
L&T is already into a partnership with Holtec for global deployment of SMR-300 (Small Modular Reactor) designed by Holtec. This is supported by the prestigious 810 Authorisation granted to L&T by the US's Department of Energy. The latest MoU builds upon this partnership.
The strategic collaboration will combine L&T's world-class nuclear manufacturing capabilities and Holtec's pioneering design expertise, to deliver cutting-edge solutions for nuclear and thermal power plants worldwide, especially Heat Transfer Solutions for conventional power plant island and balance of plant.
Together, L&T and Holtec will drive the development of reliable, resilient technology that can optimise thermal regulation, maximise cycle efficiency and ensure reliable operation of power plants, thus contributing to global energy transition.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
