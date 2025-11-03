Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 122.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 177.56% to Rs 522.92 crore

Net profit of Alpex Solar rose 122.10% to Rs 52.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 177.56% to Rs 522.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 188.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.522.92188.4014.9016.2676.3730.3472.3229.0652.6623.71

