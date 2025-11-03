Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 122.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 122.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 177.56% to Rs 522.92 crore

Net profit of Alpex Solar rose 122.10% to Rs 52.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 177.56% to Rs 522.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 188.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales522.92188.40 178 OPM %14.9016.26 -PBDT76.3730.34 152 PBT72.3229.06 149 NP52.6623.71 122

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

