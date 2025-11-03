Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 3.89%, gains for third straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1162.1, up 3.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.65% in last one year as compared to a 7.28% gain in NIFTY and a 4.72% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56208.5, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.12 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1174.1, up 4.83% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is down 8.65% in last one year as compared to a 7.28% gain in NIFTY and a 4.72% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.