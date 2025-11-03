Orient Cement rises after stellar Q2; net profit up 2,016% YoY to Rs 49 cr, revenue climbs 18%

Orient Cement jumped 1.26% to Rs 217.15 after the company reported a stellar 2,015.95% year-on-year (YoY) surge in standalone net profit to Rs 49.09 crore in Q2 FY26, driven by strong sales growth and improved operational efficiency.

Revenue from operations increased 18.25% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 643.32 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Profit before tax stood at Rs 73.68 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a 2261.54% soar compared to Rs 3.12 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses rose 6.8% YoY to Rs 581.49 crore in Q2 FY26, led by an 85.26% surge in material costs to Rs 145.80 crore. Employee costs declined 15.38% YoY to Rs 42.97 crore, while finance expenses fell 54.94% during the quarter.

Its cement sales value rose 29% to 1.4 MT during the quarter, while the capacity utilization was at 65%. During Q1 FY26, the company opted for the reduced tax rate regime under Section 115BAA, leading to a deferred tax liability reversal of Rs 81.18 crore and an additional reversal of excess tax provision worth Rs 16.75 crore for FY25. Adani Group now holds a 72.66% stake in Orient Cement following the open offer, making the company a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements effective 18 June 2025. The company said 97% of Q2 sales were under Ambuja/ACC brands, reaching 100% by quarter-end, marking one of its fastest brand integrations. OCL expects 7580% capacity utilization for the rest of FY26.