Orient Cement rises after stellar Q2; net profit up 2,016% YoY to Rs 49 cr, revenue climbs 18%

Orient Cement jumped 1.26% to Rs 217.15 after the company reported a stellar 2,015.95% year-on-year (YoY) surge in standalone net profit to Rs 49.09 crore in Q2 FY26, driven by strong sales growth and improved operational efficiency.Revenue from operations increased 18.25% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 643.32 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Profit before tax stood at Rs 73.68 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a 2261.54% soar compared to Rs 3.12 crore in Q2 FY25.
Total expenses rose 6.8% YoY to Rs 581.49 crore in Q2 FY26, led by an 85.26% surge in material costs to Rs 145.80 crore. Employee costs declined 15.38% YoY to Rs 42.97 crore, while finance expenses fell 54.94% during the quarter.
Its cement sales value rose 29% to 1.4 MT during the quarter, while the capacity utilization was at 65%. During Q1 FY26, the company opted for the reduced tax rate regime under Section 115BAA, leading to a deferred tax liability reversal of Rs 81.18 crore and an additional reversal of excess tax provision worth Rs 16.75 crore for FY25.
Adani Group now holds a 72.66% stake in Orient Cement following the open offer, making the company a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements effective 18 June 2025.
The company said 97% of Q2 sales were under Ambuja/ACC brands, reaching 100% by quarter-end, marking one of its fastest brand integrations. OCL expects 7580% capacity utilization for the rest of FY26.
Orient Cement is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of cement, and its manufacturing facilities at present are located at Devapur in Telangana, Chittapur in Karnataka, and Jalgaon in Maharashtra.
