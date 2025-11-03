Tata Capital partners with Green Climate Fund

To support India??s green start-up ecosystem
Tata Capital (TCL) has partnered with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) under its newly approved BEACON INDIA Programme to support early-stage climate-tech start-ups across India. The programme is being implemented in collaboration with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and TREC-STEP, an innovation and entrepreneurship development organisation.
Under this partnership, Tata Capital will receive a first-of-its-kind revolving facility of USD 15.85 million from the GCF, along with an additional USD 3 million grant to make financing more affordable for climate-focused start-ups. The revolving structure means that as start ups repay their loans, Tata Capital will reinvest that money to fund new ventures ensuring the support continues for years to come.
In addition, Tata Capital will contribute USD 47.6 million of its own funds, showing its strong commitment towards building Indias climate innovation ecosystem. The initiative is expected to reduce over 1.1 million tonnes of COemissions and benefit nearly 2.9 million people through climate adaptation and mitigation efforts
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app