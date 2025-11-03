Tata Capital partners with Green Climate Fund

To support India??s green start-up ecosystem

Tata Capital (TCL) has partnered with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) under its newly approved BEACON INDIA Programme to support early-stage climate-tech start-ups across India. The programme is being implemented in collaboration with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and TREC-STEP, an innovation and entrepreneurship development organisation.

Under this partnership, Tata Capital will receive a first-of-its-kind revolving facility of USD 15.85 million from the GCF, along with an additional USD 3 million grant to make financing more affordable for climate-focused start-ups. The revolving structure means that as start ups repay their loans, Tata Capital will reinvest that money to fund new ventures ensuring the support continues for years to come.