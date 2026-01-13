Larsen & Toubro to construct arterial Cable-Stayed Bridge over the Muri Ganga River

The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won a significant order for an arterial Cable-Stayed Bridge over the Muri Ganga River in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. According to the company's project classification, the project is valued between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

L&T's scope involves construction of 2+2 lane 3.2 km Extradosed Cable-Stayed Bridge with a maximum span of 177m, along with 0.9 km approach road on Kakdwip Side and 0.65 km approach road on Sagar Island side. The bridge will be equipped with Advanced Traffic Management Systems, Bridge Health Monitoring System, Architectural Bridge Lighting and Hybrid Street Lighting, along with all essential road furniture.