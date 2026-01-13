TCS Q3 PAT drops 12% QoQ; board declares special dividend of Rs 46/ share

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported an 11.74% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,657 crore, despite 1.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,087 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

The decline in profitability was impacted due to one-time exceptional charges including Rs 2,120 crore related to the statutory impact of new labour codes and it also made a provision towards a legal claim of of Rs 1,010 crore during the December quarter.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 13.92%, while revenue from operations increased 4.87% in Q3 FY26. The companys YoY performance was supported by growth in key verticals, led by Life Sciences & Healthcare (+2.2%), along with steady gains in Energy, Resources and Utilities (ERU) (+2.2%) and Technology & Services (+1.7%) in Q3 FY26.

The companys order book total contract value (TCV) stood at $9.3 billion in Q3 December 2025, lower than $10 billion in Q2 September 2025 and $9.4 billion in Q1 June 2025. In constant currency terms, revenue growth stood at 0.8% QoQ in the Q3 FY26. Revenue from annualized AI Services stood at $1.8 billion, registering a 17.3% QoQ growth in constant currency. Operating and net margins stood at 25.2% and 20% during the quarter. Meanwhile, the companys board declared a third interim dividend of Rs 11 per share and special dividend of Rs 46 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the company. The record date has been fixed as on Saturday, 17 January 2026 and payout will be made on Tuesday, 3 February 2026.

K Krithivasan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), said The growth momentum we witnessed in Q2FY26 continued in Q3FY26. We remain steadfast in our ambition to become the worlds largest AI-led technology services company, guided by a comprehensive five-pillar strategy. Our AI services now generate $1.8 billion in annualized revenue, reflecting the significant value we provide to clients through targeted investments across the entire AI stack, from Infrastructure to Intelligence. Sudeep Kunnumal, chief HR officer, said Our associates are at the heart of our transformation into an AI first enterprise. As of this quarter, there are over 217,000 associates with advanced AI skills, directly powering client success at scale. We doubled our intake of fresh graduates with higher order skills, rapidly expanding our next-generation talent pool. The passion and commitment our associates show in mastering next-gen capabilities gives us the confidence to innovate responsibly and deliver sustainable value as AI reshapes the services landscape.