Barometers nudge lower in early trade; breadth strong

The headline equity indices traded with minor losses in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,800 level. Pharma, realty and Healthcare shares declined, while media, metal and FMCG shares advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 86.67 points or 0.10% to 83,791.50. The Nifty 50 index lost 22.85 points or 0.08% to 25,766.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.55%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,103 shares rose and 869 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,638.40 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,839.32 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 January 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: HCL Technologies shed 0.11% to Rs 1,666.20 after the companys consolidated net profit declined 3.75% to Rs 4,076 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,235 crore in Q2 FY26. However, revenue from operations increased 6.04% to Rs 33,872 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 31,942 crore posted in Q2 FY26. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shed 0.34%. The company reported an 11.74% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,657 crore, despite 1.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,087 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions rose 0.28%. The company said that it has secured a three-year contract from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to manage warehouse operations at the latters Chennai manufacturing facility. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper slipped 0.38% to 6.580 compared with previous session close of 6.605. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.2400 compared with its close of 90.1750 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement lost 0.18% to Rs 1,41,767 The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.13% to 98.74.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.22% to 4.177. In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2026 settlement added 23 cents or 0.36% to $64.10 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian market traded higher on Tuesday as traders shrugged off geopolitical flashpoints in Iran and Venezuela, as well as a criminal investigation into the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 3.4% to lead gains in the region. Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party is expected to dissolve the countrys Lower House later this month and opt for a snap election likely in February, according to media reports.

Traders will also be keeping a close eye on oil prices amid ongoing protests in Iran. President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing options for intervention in Iran, according to multiple media reports. Trump in a social media post on Monday stateside reportedly said any country doing business with Iran will face a 25% tariff on any and all business being done with the United States of America. That new tariff on imports from Irans trading partners is effective immediately. Overnight in the U.S., stocks rallied off their session lows, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting new all-time highs.