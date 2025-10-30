Ola Cell Technologies invests Rs 250 cr in Ola Electric Technologies

Ola Electric Technologies (OET), a material wholly owned subsidiary of Ola Electric Mobility (the company), has, at its board meeting held on 29 October 2025, approved the second tranche of allotment of 25,00,00,000 Non-cumulative and Non-participating, 0.001% Series A Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS), having a nominal value of Rs 10, each, aggregating to a total consideration of Rs 250 crore to Ola Cell Technologies (OCT), a material wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and fellow subsidiary of OET, on a preferential basis through private placement.

