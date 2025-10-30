Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Cell Technologies invests Rs 250 cr in Ola Electric Technologies

Ola Cell Technologies invests Rs 250 cr in Ola Electric Technologies

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ola Electric Technologies (OET), a material wholly owned subsidiary of Ola Electric Mobility (the company), has, at its board meeting held on 29 October 2025, approved the second tranche of allotment of 25,00,00,000 Non-cumulative and Non-participating, 0.001% Series A Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS), having a nominal value of Rs 10, each, aggregating to a total consideration of Rs 250 crore to Ola Cell Technologies (OCT), a material wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and fellow subsidiary of OET, on a preferential basis through private placement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Infosys, Titan, Wipro, Zydus Lifesciences, Kalyani Investment, Vedanta

Gift Nifty indicates positive opening for equities

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 71.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 2.10% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story