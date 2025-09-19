Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro wins multiple orders under its CE & IPDD vertical

Larsen & Toubro wins multiple orders under its CE & IPDD vertical

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Construction Equipment and Industrial Products Design & Development (CE & IPDD) vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured multiple orders across the diverse segments it serves. According to the company's project classification, the orders range in value between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

Its Construction Equipment (CE) business unit has received long term after sales support orders from major coal and cement producers in India towards the supply of Komatsu mining equipment. These orders reaffirm the safe design and reliability of Komatsu machinery, as well as the trust customers place in L&T's robust after-sales service capabilities.

Renowned for its high-quality service support, CE is known for extending the operational life of large Komatsu equipment. Leveraging this strength, it has also secured extensions of several maintenance contracts.

Next, the Rubber Processing Machinery (RPM) business unit of CE & IPDD has won multiple orders from leading tyre manufacturers in India. The scope includes the design and manufacture of tyre curing presses and tyre building machines, catering to segments ranging from two-wheelers and passenger cars to trucks and buses.

This apart, L&T Valves has secured multiple orders for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) projects from Major domestic companies. In has also been awarded some contracts by leading EPC companies in Saudi Arabia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Redington unlocks fresh gains on iPhone 17 frenzy

Shriram Finance Ltd gains for third consecutive session

RITES secures rate contract from NTPC

Patanjali Foods Ltd spurts 0.45%, rises for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 0.13%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story