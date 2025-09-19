Larsen & Toubro wins multiple orders under its CE & IPDD vertical

The Construction Equipment and Industrial Products Design & Development (CE & IPDD) vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured multiple orders across the diverse segments it serves. According to the company's project classification, the orders range in value between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

Its Construction Equipment (CE) business unit has received long term after sales support orders from major coal and cement producers in India towards the supply of Komatsu mining equipment. These orders reaffirm the safe design and reliability of Komatsu machinery, as well as the trust customers place in L&T's robust after-sales service capabilities.

Renowned for its high-quality service support, CE is known for extending the operational life of large Komatsu equipment. Leveraging this strength, it has also secured extensions of several maintenance contracts. Next, the Rubber Processing Machinery (RPM) business unit of CE & IPDD has won multiple orders from leading tyre manufacturers in India. The scope includes the design and manufacture of tyre curing presses and tyre building machines, catering to segments ranging from two-wheelers and passenger cars to trucks and buses. This apart, L&T Valves has secured multiple orders for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) projects from Major domestic companies. In has also been awarded some contracts by leading EPC companies in Saudi Arabia.