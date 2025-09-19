Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 0.13%, rises for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 408.55, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.22% in last one year as compared to a 1.92% drop in NIFTY and a 6.81% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26698.65, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.32 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 410.15, up 0.27% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down 15.22% in last one year as compared to a 1.92% drop in NIFTY and a 6.81% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.