Patanjali Foods Ltd spurts 0.45%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 608.7, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.52% in last one year as compared to a 1.92% drop in NIFTY and a 14.57% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

Patanjali Foods Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 608.7, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 25296.7. The Sensex is at 82539.46, down 0.57%.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56522.35, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 609.8, up 0.16% on the day. Patanjali Foods Ltd is up 5.52% in last one year as compared to a 1.92% drop in NIFTY and a 14.57% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 54.13 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

