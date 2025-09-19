Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington unlocks fresh gains on iPhone 17 frenzy

Redington unlocks fresh gains on iPhone 17 frenzy

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Redington surged 6% to Rs 305.35 on Friday as excitement grew around the launch of Apple's iPhone 17 in India.

The latest iPhone models hit stores today, with pre-orders already underway, fueling optimism for Apples key distribution partner in the country.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max earlier this month. Prices start at Rs 82,900 for the base iPhone 17 and go up to Rs 1.9 lakh for the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Redington, which has been distributing Apple products in India since 2007, plays a pivotal role in Apples supply chain, managing logistics, warehousing, and distribution of iPhones and other technology products across India, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and South Asia. Its extensive network and deep integration within Apples ecosystem are viewed as key growth drivers during new product cycles.

Beyond Apple, Redington distributes a wide range of IT, mobility, and technology products and provides end-to-end supply chain solutions across its global operations.

The company has posted 12% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore on a 22% rise in revenue to Rs 26,002 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The Redington stock has gained 1.87% in the past three months, 34.38% over six months, and 59.36% in the last one year.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

