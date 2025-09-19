RITES secures rate contract from NTPC

For hire of diesel locomotives on lease basis

RITES has received a rate contract from NTPC for Hiring of diesel locomotives on lease basis for NTPC power plants across the country. NTPC stations shall place separate purchase orders from time to time within the validity of contract indicating exact requirement, completion period/date, amount etc. for actual execution. The indicative value of this rate contract is Rs 78.65 crore. The value of the actual orders will depend upon the actual requirement of various NTPC stations.

