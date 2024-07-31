Jain Irrigation Systems consolidated net profit declines 61.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 1477.86 crore

Net profit of Jain Irrigation Systems declined 61.64% to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 1477.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1701.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1477.861701.0412.0512.6476.51113.7715.5554.7613.5935.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp