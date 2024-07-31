Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit declines 95.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.72% to Rs 369.21 croreNet profit of Bhagyanagar India declined 95.45% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.72% to Rs 369.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 345.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales369.21345.97 7 OPM %1.831.78 -PBDT3.9945.73 -91 PBT2.3844.25 -95 NP1.7338.01 -95
