The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit rises 29.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 145.99 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering rose 29.42% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 145.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 125.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales145.99125.21 17 OPM %22.6122.37 -PBDT34.5628.46 21 PBT29.0924.99 16 NP24.0218.56 29

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

