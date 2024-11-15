Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.10% to Rs 39.39 crore

Net Loss of Lasa Supergenerics reported to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 62.10% to Rs 39.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.39.3924.302.014.321.500.57-1.31-2.11-3.23-0.02

