Vidli Restaurants standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.04% to Rs 5.04 croreNet profit of Vidli Restaurants declined 71.43% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.04% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.043.76 34 OPM %9.927.18 -PBDT0.570.31 84 PBT0.080.28 -71 NP0.060.21 -71
