Vidli Restaurants standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vidli Restaurants declined 71.43% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.04% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.043.769.927.180.570.310.080.280.060.21

