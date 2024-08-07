Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 97.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 97.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.71% to Rs 16.72 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities rose 97.21% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.71% to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.7212.99 29 OPM %30.5017.71 -PBDT5.623.02 86 PBT5.372.74 96 NP4.242.15 97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets upbeat

LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking review of 2022 order upholding PMLA provisions

Boeing to make design changes to prevent more 737 MAX 9 door panel blowouts

Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov officials in US

Asia stocks find some footing amid US recession concerns, Nikkei drops

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story