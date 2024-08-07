Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 97.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.71% to Rs 16.72 croreNet profit of Steel City Securities rose 97.21% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.71% to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.7212.99 29 OPM %30.5017.71 -PBDT5.623.02 86 PBT5.372.74 96 NP4.242.15 97
