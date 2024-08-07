Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Marico consolidated net profit rises 8.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 07 2024
Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 2643.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 8.67% to Rs 464.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 427.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 2643.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2477.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2643.002477.00 7 OPM %23.6923.17 -PBDT646.00603.00 7 PBT605.00567.00 7 NP464.00427.00 9

Aug 07 2024

