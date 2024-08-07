Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 86.71% to Rs 9.60 crore

Net loss of Shervani Industrial Syndicate reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 86.71% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.6072.250.8327.830.3220.39-0.0420.20-0.0420.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp