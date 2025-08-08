Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 73.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 23.56 crore

Net profit of Latteys Industries rose 73.68% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 23.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.5619.705.225.741.060.650.900.510.660.38

