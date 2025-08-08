Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 380.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 337.82% to Rs 16.90 crore

Net profit of Touchwood Entertainment rose 380.77% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 337.82% to Rs 16.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.903.8610.3012.691.850.551.650.371.250.26

