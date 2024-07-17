Latur Renewable Pvt standalone net profit declines 25.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.41% to Rs 16.61 crore

Net profit of Latur Renewable Pvt declined 25.09% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.41% to Rs 16.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.6118.7583.8789.6511.7213.715.887.874.395.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp