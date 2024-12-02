Laurus Labs Ltd soars 1.78%, rises for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 577.25, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.21% in last one year as compared to a 16.91% gain in NIFTY and a 38.53% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 129.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

